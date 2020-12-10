Oxford Police: One person dead after officer-involved shooting

OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead during a barricade situation late Thursday evening.

According to Public Information Officer Breck Jones with the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Private Road 3057 at The Mark apartments around 7 p.m. Wednesday. An armed individual barricaded themself inside the home and refused to come out amid ongoing negotiations.

Oxford Police said no one was held hostage.

Law enforcement blocked off the complex and wouldn’t let anyone come in or out. Residents told WREG’s Melissa Moon they were asked to stay inside their apartments overnight as officers tried to negotiate with the subject.

Events reportedly took a turn when the individual pointed the gun at officers, resulting in law enforcement returning fire.

One neighbor said she heard a burst of gunfire.

“Yeah, I think I heard the guy and he pretty much was saying come get me,” she said.

“I came late to the scene, but my mom heard them say, ‘come out with your hands up’ over a megaphone. They said that multiple times and then when I got here I heard rapid gunfire and we all ran to a back room just in case anything would come through,” said Mary Mac Parnell.

The subject died on the scene. So far, he has not been identified by local or state police.

The officers involved were not hurt.

Officers cleared the scene by 6 a.m. Thursday. Now the MBI will take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

LATEST STORIES: