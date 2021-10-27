“Paint Natchez Pink” fair happening Thursday

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health will host the “Paint Natchez Pink” community health and safety fair on Thursday, October 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. followed by the “Paint Natchez Pink” Proclamation at 6:00 p.m.

The fair will be held at the Natchez Grand Hotel with the Proclamation happening across the street at Natchez Bluff.

The events will showcase helpful fitness, health and wellness information as well as tips and practices for healthier lifestyles. Attendees can expect music and refreshments.

Free screenings that will be provided:

Blood Pressure

Oxygen Saturation

Stroke Risk Assessment

Heart Attack Risk Assessment

Height/Weight

BMI

Heart Rate

Information booths that will be provided: