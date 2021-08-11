Painting demonstration coming up at Pacesetter Gallery in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – In Flowood, visual artist Cliff Speaks will host a live painting demonstration at the Pacesetter Gallery alongside 40 other artists.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on August 20, artists will create a Blues music-themed piece using acrylics on stretched canvas.

“We hope people will come out and watch this master painter at work,” stated Pacesetter Gallery owner, Keri Davis. “Cliff’s work has so much depth and his use of color is amazing, and he is a great guy!”

The mission of Pacesetter Galley is to provide fine art to collectors by creating a customer-focused, personalized gallery experience.