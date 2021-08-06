Palmer Kennedy named Head of School for Jackson Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 1, Jackson Academy welcomed new Head of School Palmer Kennedy. He previously served as headmaster at Advent Episcopal School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kennedy holds a Master of Arts in history from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Mobile. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and history from the University of South Alabama and completed the British Studies Program at the London School of Economics.

“We could not be happier to be in Mississippi and to be a part of the community here. We are so excited to join the Jackson Academy family,” he said.

Kennedy currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).