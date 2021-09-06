‘Peace Jackson’ murals part of a National Stop Gun Violence mural tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New murals will be on display in downtown Jackson on Wednesday, September 8, as part of the National Stop Gun Violence mural tour to all 50 states.

The artist of the murals, Kyle Holbrook, has lost most of his childhood friends due to gun violence, and the murals are meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones.

The Murals depict a large hand making the universal symbol for ‘PEACE’ with the words “Stop Gun Violence.” The orange color is used because it is the official color of Gun Violence Awareness.