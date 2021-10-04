Peace rally, walk to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will host a peace rally/walk in the city.

The event will be on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00 a.m. It will begin outside the Jackson Convention Complex.

Marchers will head east down Pascagoula Street to Congress Street in front of City Hall at the Josh Halbert Gardens. The rally will take place until 10:00 a.m., with conversation, art, entertainment and food throughout the day.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about stopping violence in the city.