Pearl Boy Scout Troops 307 and 575 completed the weather merit badge Monday night with the help of Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier. The scouts learned about what causes storms, weather safety, and even got a tour of Mobile Weather Lab “Thunder.”

Storm Team 12 would love to visit your classroom, troop, or any other community event to talk about weather and storm safety. You can always email us at news@wjtv.com to see if one of our meteorologists can plan a visit!