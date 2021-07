PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl were sworn-in on Thursday for the next four years.

The leaders are Mayor Jake Windham, Alderman-at-Large John McHenry, District 1 Alderman Sammy Williams, District 2 Alderman Keith Dennis, District 3 Alderman Johnny Steverson, District 4 Alderman Casey Foy, District 5 Alderman James Thompson, and District 6 Alderman Gavin Gill.