Pearl neighbors will see changes to water-sewer bill rates

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced on Thursday that neighbors and businesses will see changes to their water-sewer bill rates starting in October 2021.

Pearl joins other Rankin County cities and state agencies that are leaving the City of Jackson’s services to use the new West Rankin Utility Authority’s wastewater treatment plant built in Richland. Customers will see a slight increase based on their water usage.

The Board of Aldermen approved the new rates at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, September 7. Below is a sample of what a current bill of $51.01 will look like under the new rate, going to $65.43.

Example of new rates change (Courtesy of the City of Pearl)

Mayor Jake Windham has scheduled to discuss in detail the new rates on the city’s weekly community affairs program “This Week in Pearl” on Thursday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. on Pearl Municipal Broadcasting Television.