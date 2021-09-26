Pearl police arrest suspects after chase into Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn said after an investigation, it was determined the officer was not shot at.

Flynn stated shots were heard in the area, but they were not fired at the officer.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is looking for a group of individuals who fired shots at a Pearl police officer.

According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a police chase led into Jackson and caused a car crash at Monument Street and Bailey Avenue. That’s when a group of people separate to the crash fired shots towards the Pearl officer. He was not injured.

The driver and passenger of the pursuit have been taken into custody. There is no word on the motive of the shooting.

This is a developing story.