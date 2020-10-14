Missing Pearl man found safe in Louisiana

UPDATE: 10/14/2020
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl said Raymond Rudolph Hughes, 67, was found safe in Louisiana.
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Pearl leaders, authorities are searching for a missing 67-year-old man. Raymond Rudolph Hughes was last seen on Sunday, October 11, around 4:00 a.m.
Officials said he was last seen wearing red shorts, no shirt, black suspenders and black shoes. Hughes left in his maroon 2007 Ford Sport pick-up truck, possibly heading towards Monroe, Louisiana.
According to officials, Hughes suffers from several medical conditions.
Anyone with information on Hughes should contact Pearl police at (601) 939-7000.
