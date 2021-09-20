Pearl police searching for missing man

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing man. According to investigators, Phillip Brandt, 58, was last seen leaving his home in Pearl on September 12 in a green 1997 Chevrolet truck.

Police said his vehicle was found on Friday, September 17, by Senatobia police on I-55 along the Highway 4 ramp. Brandt was not with the truck, and he is not in any hospitals or jails in that area.

If you know where Brandt is located, contact the Detective Rey Olivo at 601-863-3231 or email rolivo@cityofpearl.com.