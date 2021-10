COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Copiah County on Sunday, October 10.

The incident happened on I-55 in the Wesson area around 10:00 p.m., according to MHP. The Copiah County coroner identified the victim as Robert Wiltshire, 38, of Wesson. He died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.