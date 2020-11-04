TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police responded to a deadly accident involving a pedestrian on Tuesday.
The incident happened on I-55 E. Frontage Road. The victim has not been identified at this time.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Mississippi
- Escobar claims victory in District 16 congressional race
- Pennsylvania emerges as online misinformation hot spot
- Trump vs. Biden: 4 reasons why we may not have a winner Tuesday night
- Pedestrian killed in Terry crash