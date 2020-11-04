Pedestrian killed in Terry crash

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police responded to a deadly accident involving a pedestrian on Tuesday.

The incident happened on I-55 E. Frontage Road. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

