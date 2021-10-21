Pelahatchie Bay to reopen to boaters after no signs of invasive plant

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a full year without any evidence of the invasive vegetation Giant Salvinia, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District’s (PRVWSD) Board of Directors approved a plan on Thursday to reopen all areas of the Pelahatchie Bay to boating and fishing on December 1, 2021.

PRVWSD workers will begin to remove all barriers (boom) and signs from the impacted area of the north shore in the bay but will leave in place the barriers at the bridge on the North Shore Causeway.

“As we always have from the start, we are following the recommendation of our experts,” Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Kenny Latham said. “We have relied on their expertise from Day 1, and they have done an exceptional job. It was always a goal to get through one full growing season without any signs of Giant Salvinia so we could reopen the bay, and we have done that.”

The invasive plant was identified in a small area of the Pelahatchie Bay in late spring of 2018. Later that year, it had spread to several areas of the bay’s mostly undeveloped north shore.

Leaders said there will be continued surveillance in the area.