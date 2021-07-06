Penny Jones becomes first female police chief for Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen selected Deputy Chief Penny Jones to become the first female police chief of the Vicksburg Police Department, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Last month, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., recommended Jones to lead the department.

“Deputy Chief Jones is a dedicated and accomplished law enforcement officer with over two decades of extensive experience in public safety,” Flaggs said in a recent news release. “She holds Master’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminal Justice and is nearing the completion of a Master’s Degree in Workforce Education. I believe Penny to be a qualified and driven individual with the experience necessary to make our police department the best that it can be.”

Jones has worked with the Vicksburg Police Department since 1999 and has served as a deputy chief, patrol commander, domestic violence officer, senior patrol officer, narcotics officer, and criminal and crime scene investigator.