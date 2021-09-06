People enjoy time at the Rez during Labor Day

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With some businesses in the Jackson-metro area closed due to Labor Day, people took advantage of the extended weekend by enjoying time at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

People have been at the reservoir since early Monday morning to fish, play with their pets or enjoy their time on their boats.

For many families, holidays are the only time that everyone is able to spend the entire day together.

“Fishing with the family. Really, we just love being out here, especially during the holidays. It’s just a really fun thing to do,” one person said.

Jackson-metro cyclists also spent their morning at the Rez with their final ride of the year, which started and ended at Old Trace Park.