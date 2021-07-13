People take oath of citizenship during Naturalization Ceremony in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than a dozen people from 13 different countries became United States citizens on Tuesday during a naturalization ceremony at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson.

Loundiwe Masango was among the citizens who took the oath of citizenship. She is originally from South Africa and said this has been a hard five-year journey.

“It was a long process, but finally I have completed the process. I am so excited. It was a very nice experience,” she said.

Judge Kristi Johnson ruled on the applications and decided the new citizens met the qualifications to become citizens. She even invited her family to the event, because it was her first naturalization ceremony to preside over.

“Usually when I walk into this courtroom, someone is going to leave unhappy. But today is not that day. Today is about celebration, and I hope that everyone today leaves happy. I commend each of you for the hard work and perseverance, and I congratulate you,” she said.