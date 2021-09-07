Pepsi awarding $25K scholarship to most voted fan-favorite HBCU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With school pride on display during the fall football season, Pepsi is giving HBCU students another way to show their fandom.

The company wants HBCU students and alumni to vote for their favorite university, and the university that wins will receive a $25,000 donation to its general scholarship fund. Fans will be able to cast their vote on September 7.

“As a long-time resident of the South, I love the energy, spirit, and sense of community that HBCUs bring, especially around the highly anticipated return of football. This scholarship opportunity isn’t just open to students and alumni to cast their votes, but to anyone who shares pride and enthusiasm for these great institutions. I have a strong passion for HBCUs, and I am proud of the work we continue to do spotlighting these schools across the South to support and foster opportunities for students,” said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

Earlier this year, Pepsi became the primary beverage sponsor of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and announced their partnership with Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders, as part of the brand’s larger commitment to HBCUs.

“I’m happy to build on the work we’ve done with Pepsi and SWAC and push this partnership forward to bring even more attention to HBCUs. While I know which school I am rooting for, my goal is to continue to make progress for the overall greater good of the students and communities. This $25,000 scholarship donation will make such an impact on HBCU students’ education and therefore career growth in the future,” said Sanders.

HBCU fans can vote online. Select Choose Your School and then cast a vote for your favorite university. Fans can vote one time per day during the voting period.

Voting will be open through December 3, 2021, and the winning school will be announced shortly after voting closes.