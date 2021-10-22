Person of interest in triple homicide at Jackson nightclub arrested on unrelated charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police released an update on the triple homicide that happened at Club Rain on Sunday, October 17.

Earlier this week, Jackson police said they were looking for a Jeremy Jones as a suspect in the shooting. Now, they said the person they were looking for was Jeremy Johnson, who was named as a person of interest in the case.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, October 20 on unrelated charges.

At this time, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said no one has been charged in connection to the triple homicide, and the case is still under investigation.