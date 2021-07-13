Person of interest wanted in connection to McComb homicide

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are searching for a person of interest in a death investigation.

On March 25, 2021, police responded to a home on Summit Street after receiving a call about a shooting. They found the victim with multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said they identified Frecardo R. Brown as a person of interest in the shooting. If you know where he is located, contact McComb police at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.