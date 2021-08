JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday morning. The incident happened after 6:30 a.m. on Lynch Street.

Police at the scene said the victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators are working to find the suspect in the case, and there’s no motive at this time. However, police at the scene said the victim could be a suspect in another incident.