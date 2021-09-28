Pike County deputies arrest man for stealing vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Deputies said they responded to a call about shots being fired on Van Norman Curve Road on Monday, September 27. They said Jeremy Walton was trespassing on the property, and he ran into the woods before deputies arrived.

According to investigators, no one was injured at the scene. While searching the area, deputies found a blue F-150 parked on the west side of the old Magnolia Electric building. They discovered the vehicle had been stolen, and Walton had been seen in the same vehicle earlier in the day.

Walton was later arrested in the same area. He has been charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.