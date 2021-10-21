Pike County deputies arrest man on drug charges after chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on drug charges after a chase. The incident started on October 19 during a safety checkpoint near the intersection of Summit-Holmesville Road and Highway 570 East.

According to investigators, a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria made an illegal u-turn in an effort to avoid the checkpoint. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

When the driver attempted to turn onto Argyle Street, the vehicle crashed into a light pole. The driver, who was identified as Labradford Butler, ran away into the woods. He was later arrested.

Deputies searched Butler’s vehicle and found a thermos in a backpack that contained 56 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies and a scale. They also found a gun near the vehicle.

Labradford Butler (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Butler has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute enhanced by possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.

McComb police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) assisted in the arrest.