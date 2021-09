PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop on Friday, August 27.

Investigators said Stanton Crumedy was driving on the wrong side of the road. During the investigation, deputies found Crumedy to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance x 3, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, DUI and other traffic violations.