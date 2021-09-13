Pike County deputies search for suspect wanted in string of burglaries

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find the suspect responsible for a string of burglaries in the county. Investigators said the suspect also damaged coin operated air machines on Highway 98 and Old Brookhaven Road.

The suspect is believed to be in a light colored 1997-2003 Ford F-150. There is a black toolbox that opens from the sides of the truck, and the rear passenger side tire rim is black.

Investigators said the vehicle also has a large dent in the passenger front lower part of the door.

Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.