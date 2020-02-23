Plan for north Mississippi sheriff’s office: Get out of jail

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is approving a plan for the county sheriff’s office to relocate from the county jail to now-empty government buildings. The Oxford Eagle reports supervisors approved the request Monday.

An architect projects it will cost $1.6 million to $1.8 million to renovate a former justice court building and a former county Department of Humans Services office. Both those functions moved to new buildings last year.

Architect Tom Howorth is recommending that the department occupy the former court building in a first phase, saying deputies are “on top of each other” in their current offices at the jail.