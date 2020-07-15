Point 27 in Atlanta honors fallen Simpson County Deputy James Blair

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJTV) – Point 27, a global nonprofit based in Atlanta, Georgia, recently honored fallen Simpson County Deputy James Blair, who was shot and killed while transporting a subject from an involuntary psychiatric evaluation at a mental health facility on June 12.

Point 27 honored Blair by sending gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces engraved with Mathew 5:8: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God,” to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department.

For Blair’s family members, Point 27 also sent gifts of Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces inscribed with John 15:15, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”







LATEST STORIES: