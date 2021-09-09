Police investigate homicide outside Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed after being dropped off at work on Thursday, September 9.

The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the Family Dollar on University Boulevard. Police said Tar’Kevion McGee, 21, died at the scene.

According to Officer Sam Brown, two male suspects were seen getting out of a light colored SUV before they shot the victim. They fled north on University Boulevard.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 -8477.