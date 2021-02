JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are trying to locate a stolen ATV.

The four-wheeler was taken from the 5300 block of Keele Street in January. According to police, the suspects were traveling in a black Ford pickup with trailer connected.

Stolen ATV out of Jackson. Courtesy of JPD

Black Ford pickup with ATV connected. Courtesy of JPD

If you know the whereabouts of the ATV or have suspect info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).