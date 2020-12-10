Port Gibson police chief set to retire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) announced a new awareness campaign titled “Behind the Mask” to promote mental health services for Mississippians during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to DMH, the statewide campaign will be customized at the local level for Community Mental Health Centers and DMH Certified Providers.

Amid the pandemic, officials said many are concerned about health, widespread changes to employment and unemployment. DMH said the campaign is designed to encourage individuals facing mental health problems not to hide “behind the mask,” but to seek help for their mental health problems, to understand that the pandemic has affected all kinds of people around the state, and to realize that these issues are common.