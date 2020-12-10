Port Gibson police chief set to retire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Port Gibson Police Chief Calvin Jackson will retire after 34 years of service.

To commemorate his commitment and dedication to protect and serve, a motorcade retirement celebration will be held Saturday, December 12, at 1:00 p.m.

The route will begin on Main Street in Port Gibson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories