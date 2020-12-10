Port Gibson police chief set to retire

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Port Gibson Police Chief Calvin Jackson will retire after 34 years of service.
To commemorate his commitment and dedication to protect and serve, a motorcade retirement celebration will be held Saturday, December 12, at 1:00 p.m.
The route will begin on Main Street in Port Gibson.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’
- Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center celebrates 50th anniversary
- DMH announces “Behind the Mask” campaign
- Big Game Bound Week 14: Throwing coach Tom House, Vikings vs. Buccaneers
- Goo Goo Dolls: New holiday music and an augmented reality movie musical