Port Gibson woman accused of stealing money from Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg National Military Park employee has been released on bond after being arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 from the park.

Federal authorities arrested Yolanda Ward, of Port Gibson, after a grand jury charged her with theft of government funds. According to the Vicksburg Post, the incident happened between January 2017 and December 31, 2019. She was responsible for collecting fees at the park’s gates.

Ward’s trial is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 12. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.