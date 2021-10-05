Power of Social Media: Mississippians react to Facebook outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a story that left many confused after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours on Monday, drawing tons of online reactions.

During the outage, many took the time to engage on other social media platforms besides Facebook.

One Facebook user said, “Not being able to have access to it, I kind of actually went into a little paranoia.”

Felicia Cameron, a licensed certified social worker, said, “Yesterday, really made people realize that they have something going on. You know, sometimes people don’t realize that we have a problem with addiction. We think about the big things; drugs, alcohol.”

Cameron said the constant use of social media apps can cause anxiety and depression, which prevents people from engaging in normal day to day activities

The Facebook outage came one day after the whistleblower who leaked private internal research revealed herself.