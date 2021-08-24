Powerball Group announces drawing results delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The official results of the Powerball drawing on Monday, August 23 have been delayed due to two lotteries outside of Mississippi needing additional time to complete the required security protocols.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before and after each drawing to produce official draw results. Without the draw results, the next estimated jackpot cannot be calculated and prizes on winning tickets for the drawing cannot be paid.

The Powerball drawing on Monday night was held at 10:56 p.m. CST and was live streamed on Powerball.com, and recorded video was posted to the Powerball website and the Powerball YouTube channel. The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawings are also available on mslotteryhome.com and Powerball.com.

Once all lotteries have completed their necessary steps and the results of Monday night’s drawing are made available, the MLC website will update with the next jackpot information and prizes can be paid.

Customers are being asked to hold on to their tickets. You should sign the back of your winning tickets and keep them in a safe location until winning tickets for the August 23 drawing can be cashed. Retailers will be alerted when they are able to pay prizes on winning tickets from the August 23 Powerball drawing.