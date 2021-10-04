Powerball jackpot grows to $685 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball group raised the previous $670 million jackpot for Monday’s drawing to $685 million due to increased play. This jackpot is the 6th largest in the game’s history.

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. The cash value of Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $485.5 million.

Other jackpots are growing as well. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $45 million, and the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 has reached an estimated $135,000.