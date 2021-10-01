Powerball jackpot worth $635 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $635 million. The cash value is estimated at $450 million. This is the 6th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for nearly four months making this the 40th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last won in Florida for the June 5, 2021, drawing.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $34 million, and the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $115,000.

Two Mississippi Lottery players hit big for the Wednesday, September 29, Powerball drawing: one for $150,000, and one for $50,000.

The numbers randomly generated for Wednesday evening were: 2-7-11-17-32 with a Powerball of 11. The multiplier was 3.

The $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Double Quick #109 at 509 Highway 82 East in Greenville. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at B-Kwik #13 at 757 Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.

﻿Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid winnings.