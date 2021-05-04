President Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 11 to February 19 in Mississippi.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms in the following counties:

Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston, and Yazoo and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.