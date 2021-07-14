Proposed truck stop faces opposition in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A proposed truck stop in the City of Vicksburg faces opposition from neighbors. According to the Vicksburg Post, signs along East Clay Street call on neighbors to “Stop the truck stop.”

The signs refer to a proposed QuickTrip that would be built south of the Beechwood intersection of East Clay Street, Mississippi 27 and Mississippi 822.

The newspaper reported the company has applied for a variance to the city’s zoning regulations to increase its store size from 5,000 square feet set by city ordinance to 8,292 square feet. A hearing on the variance will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 5:00 p.m. at the Robert M. Walker Building.

Neighbors in the area of the proposed QuickTrip said they were concerned about more 18-wheeler traffic in the area.