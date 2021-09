JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a public visitation for former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith. He passed away on Friday, September 10, after being critically injured in a car crash earlier this month.

The visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lakeover Funeral Home in Jackson on Tuesday, September 14. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

There will be a private graveside service for Smith on Wednesday, September 15.