Puma opening at Outlets of Mississippi; will host job hiring event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Puma will open at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl. The store is expected to open in December 2021.

“We are very excited to have Puma join Outlets of Mississippi. To have an entire storefront dedicated to the brand is going to allow shoppers to avoid driving out of state for the full Puma experience, and that is huge. As we continue to grow our national and local brands, we not only want to provide a great place for locals to shop, but also those traveling through our state,” said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Outlets of Mississippi.

Puma will host a job hiring event at Outlets of Mississippi Food Court on Thursday, October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to learn more about job positions at the Outlets of Mississippi, click here.