Purple Heal Walk held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members participated in the Purple Heal Walk on Sunday at the state capitol.

They gathered to show their committment to stand up against the effects of domestic violence. The walk was led by butterflies, by grace defined by faith.

The event featured live music, giveaways, and honored victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

“All of us have a part into raising awareness into domestic violence domestic violence has ripped so many people’s lives so many people have lost their lives there is another generation coming behind us so we should be able to let them know that this is not how we should live out life,” said event organizer,” Eva Jones.



On Monday, the organization will host a balloon release that will take place at the Parham Bridges at 6:00 p.m.