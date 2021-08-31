Quality Healthcare to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Quality Healthcare will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:
- Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants and Homemakers
- Elderly and Disabled Waiver
- Intellectual Development Disability – (IDD Waiver)
Application Requirements:
- Background check
- Valid driver’s license
- Current automobile/health insurance
- Current physical and TB Skin test
- Basic CPR & First Aid (all staff members)
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.