Quality Healthcare to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Quality Healthcare will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:

Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants and Homemakers

Elderly and Disabled Waiver

Intellectual Development Disability – (IDD Waiver)

Application Requirements:

Background check

Valid driver’s license

Current automobile/health insurance

Current physical and TB Skin test

Basic CPR & First Aid (all staff members)

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.