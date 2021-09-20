Questions remain after deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are more questions than answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Jackson hotel. Two people died during the incident on Sunday, September 19.

The shooting happened at the Olive Tree Hotel on North Frontage Road. Police said Dishawn Sanders shot and killed Josh Casaus. They said Sanders then fired shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him.

“I just heard that pigeon scream, like it was bad, and I just was like, ‘What is going on?’ It was really bad,” said Sabriana Beard, who witnessed the incident.

According to one hotel employee, Sanders was a frequent visitor, but the reason why the initial shooting happened remains a mystery.

This is an ongoing investigation.