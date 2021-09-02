Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel announces retirement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel announced that he will retire on September 30, 2021.

Judge McDaniel has served as Rankin County Court Judge for 24 years. Former Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed him to the Rankin County Court on September 1, 1997. He has 38 years of public service.

“It’s bittersweet. I love this job and I love the people. It’s been the most wonderful thing. It’s the greatest honor. I have lived the most blessed life of anybody I’ve ever known, seen, or been around. God has just blessed me in incredible ways,” he said.