Rankin County deputies arrest Florence woman for human trafficking

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Rankin County deputies received information about the possible sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl, who was from out of state.

Deputies contacted Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office, the FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force, District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett and Youth Court Judge Tom Broome. During the joint investigation, they were able to get a search warrant for the home of Irmariz Velazquez, 31.

On Thursday, October 14, authorities searched Velazquez’s home on Peggy Drive near Florence. They arrested her at the scene.

Velazquez was taken to the Rankin County Jail and charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and dissemination of child pornography. She was denied bond by Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, October 19. Investigators expect additional arrests in the case.