Rankin County man accused of kidnapping wife at gunpoint

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his wife at gunpoint on Monday, October 25.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Marsman Road. A witness called deputies and said Jeffery O. Germany, 41, kidnapped his wife from her home at gunpoint. The witness said Germany was armed with a shotgun and was threatening the victim’s life.

Deputies said they found Germany’s abandoned vehicle nearby. They were able to safely locate the victim who said Germany was still in the woods armed with the shotgun.

According to investigators, deputies found Germany near the Castlewoods Country Club golf course. He was arrested without incident.

Germany was taken to the Rankin County Jail where he was charged with aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was denied bond during his initial appearance.