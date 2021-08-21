Rankin County man dead after shooting at police officers

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting on Saturday afternoon in Florence.

Rankin County deputies responded to a medical call on Garrett Road which was called in as domestic disturbance taking place. Once deputies arrived on the scene they discovered that the suspect, Shannon Trevor McKinley, had a felony warrant for domestic violence.

McKinley was found in the attic of the home and refused to come out following multiple commands by authorities. As he attempted to climb down to escape, he fired his handgun at the deputies who then returned fire striking McKinley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the incident.