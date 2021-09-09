Rankin County Schools Superintendent Townsend announces retirement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After 35 years in public education, Rankin County School District Superintendent Dr. Sue Townsend announced her retirement, which will be effective December 31, 2021. She has served as superintendent for the district for the last six years.

Townsend received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s from Mississippi College and a doctorate from Mississippi State University. During her career, she served as a school secretary, teacher, principal, and now superintendent.

“Dr. Townsend has been a visionary leader who has successfully led our district during unprecedented times while enhancing our facilities and maintaining a program of excellence,” said Sharon Patrick, RCSD Public Relations Manager. “Dr. Townsend has positioned the district well to move forward with our vision to continue a tradition of excellence by empowering all students to reach their maximum potential while providing a world class education.”

Dr. Townsend will continue to serve as superintendent through December 31, 2021.