RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) donated an 18-wheeler to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) in an effort to help inmates find gainful employment after their release.

MDOC leaders began a vocational program to help inmates receive their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in order to find a job after their release. MDOC was able to secure funds for driving simulators, but not a rig for hands-on experience.

Officials said the RSCO recently seized a 2009 International Commercial Vehicle that was used to transport contraband belonging to Mexican Drug Cartels.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey heard MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain speak about the reentry programs he wanted to start, but was having to start some of them from scratch, like the CDL program.

With approval from the Rankin County Board of Supervisors, the RCSO was able to donate the truck to MDOC for the vocational program.

MDOC received the keys to the truck and the KLLM trailer on Thursday, June 30.