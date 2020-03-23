Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office now drive-through only

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, the Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office will close its lobby to everyone.

To conduct business with the Tax Collector’s Office, customers must use the drive-through lane at either the Brandon office or the Richland office.

The Flowood branch of the Tax Collector’s Office, which does not have a drive-through, is currently closed.

Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert said “I am aware that this decision will make transacting business in person with my office very inconvenient. However, in order to do all that I can to protect the public and my team of employees, I believe that this is the best course of action. I look forward to returning to normal operations as soon as the circumstances permit me to safely do so. I have already witnessed extraordinary acts of grace and kindness from Rankin Countians during this time period. My team and I commit to following your example in this regard, as we continue our efforts to provide the services you need.”

Gilbert encourages the public to utilize online and automated services, as well as the mail to conduct business with the Tax Collector’s office. Rankin County residents can renew their car tags and pay real property tax, personal property tax, mobile home tax and solid waste bills online at here.

While the office will work with reduced staff, all employees will continue to be paid thanks to the action of the state legislators.

Anyone with questions may call the Brandon office at 601-825-1467.

The Brandon office is located at 211 E. Government Street, Brandon, MS 39042. The Richland office is located at 380 Scarborough Street, Richland, MS 39218.